Gov't, DP to Mobilize All Means to Stabilize Prices of High-Demand Items Ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) pledged to mobilize all available means to stabilize the prices of products that are in seasonal demand ahead of next month's Chuseok holiday.During a consultation on price stability Monday, the two sides agreed to expand supplies of apples and pears threefold from the yearly average, those of chestnuts fourfold and those of jujubes by more than 18-fold, with supplies of high-demand goods set to reach a record high of 172-thousand tons.The ruling camp decided to provide an additional 25-thousand tons of grain to promote the stability of rice prices and to offer a 20-percent discount on grain to vulnerable groups.The interior ministry plans to crack down on overcharging for such seasonal items.The ruling camp also aims to stimulate demand outside the capital area during the holiday by issuing 150-thousand discount coupons for lodging in disaster zone-declared regions, waiving expressway tolls and offering a discount of up to 40 percent on KTX and SRT train tickets.