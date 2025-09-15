Gov't to Inject All-Time High of 90 Bln Won for Discount Offers Ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : KBS News

The government will inject an all-time high of 90 billion won, or around 64-point-eight million U.S. dollars, to offer various discounts as part of efforts to reduce household burden ahead of next month's Chuseok holiday.The measures discussed on Monday at a meeting led by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol include a maximum 50-percent discount on online and offline products in high seasonal demand, with a discount of up to 20-thousand won per person each week by distribution channel.A record 172-thousand tons of 21 high-demand items, such as apples, pears, mackerel and napa cabbage, will be supplied before and during Chuseok for price stability.43 trillion won in new funds will be supplied to help increase small businesses' liquidity during the holiday while the maturity of loan guarantees worth 61 trillion won will be extended by one year.The government will also offer an additional 20-percent discount on grain to vulnerable groups and expand eligibility for state energy vouchers.