Trump Urges Foreign Firms to Bring Skilled Workers to US Days After Detention of S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has urged foreign companies investing in the United States to bring over their expert personnel to train Americans, who need to relearn how to make products like semiconductors and ships. He stressed that he does not want to “frighten off” foreign investors, ten days after more than 300 South Korean workers were detained in a major immigration raid.Rosyn Park has this report.Report: In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, President Trump wrote that when foreign companies that are building extremely complex products and machines come into the United States with massive investments, he wants them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train Americans.“If we didn’t do this, all of that massive Investment will never come in the first place,” Trump said, adding that U.S. workers need to learn, or, in many cases, relearn how to make various products such as chips, computers, and ships because they “used to be great at it, but not anymore.”Trump went on to say he does not want to “frighten off” or “disincentivize” investment by outside countries or companies, adding the nation welcomes them and their employees and is willing to proudly say it will learn from them, and do even better than them in the near future.Trump’s call comes amid concerns that foreign investment in the U.S. could be dampened by the massive immigration raid at the Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia on September 4 that led to the detention of 475 people, mostly South Koreans, causing uproar at home.U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also expressed “deep regret” over the mass detention incident during a meeting with First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Sunday.According to the ministry, he promised measures to prevent a recurrence, including institutional improvements.Landau reiterated that there will be no disadvantages for the South Korean workers who were detained to reenter the U.S., stressing cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries.In response, Vice Minister Park strongly requested that the U.S. take concrete steps to resolve the issue, including creating a new visa category tailored for South Korea, and ease the anxiety of the Korean people.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.