Prosecutors Seek Prison Sentences for LKP Leadership for 2019 Clash in Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have sought prison sentences for figures who held leadership positions in the Liberty Korea Party(LKP), the predecessor of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), during a serious clash in the National Assembly in 2019.The prosecution on Monday requested one-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Freedom and Innovation Party chair Hwang Kyo-ahn, who led the LKP during the “fast-track clash" incident, at the Seoul Southern District Court.Prosecutors also asked the court to hand a two-year prison sentence to PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won, who was LKP floor leader at the time.A ten-month sentence and a fine of two million won, or approximately one-thousand-400 U.S. dollars, was requested for PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog.The three figures are among 27 people that prosecutors charged in January 2020 on suspicion of obstruction of official duties, violation of the National Assembly Act and causing commotion in the plenary chamber.In April 2019, a group of LKP lawmakers and their aides locked minor opposition Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Chae Yi-bae in his office and occupied special committee meeting rooms to disrupt the submission of reform bills and block meetings from taking place.The incident came amid high tensions between rival camps over whether or not to fast-track bills that would create the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and introduce a new proportional representation system.