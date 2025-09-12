DP Presses for Supreme Court Chief's Resignation, PPP Accuses DP of Trying to Overturn Ruling on Pres. Lee

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) ramped up pressure on Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to voluntarily step down, accusing him of being politically biased in the top court's handling of President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation trial. The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), for its part, accused the ruling camp of trying to secure Lee's acquittal through Jo's resignation.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) continued to press for the voluntary resignation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, accusing him of political bias.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP leader Jung Chung-rae questioned Jo's political neutrality, mentioning the top court's overturning of an acquittal of then-DP presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung in his election law violation trial.Jung urged Jo to step down in order to restore public truth in the judiciary, stressing that the judiciary should not be taken hostage to the court chief's "political conviction."The DP leader also reiterated his call for the establishment of a special tribunal to handle insurrection cases while alleging that the court was deliberately delaying former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection trial.Presidential office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said that while it does not hold a particular position on the matter, it agrees in principle with the belief that appointed officials should reexamine themselves when elected officials make such calls.Kang added that if the National Assembly were to reflect the spirit of Constitution and the public's wishes through deliberation and discussion, the highest priority should be given to elected officials.The main opposition party immediately protested, saying Lee would be the biggest beneficiary of Jo's resignation.PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok accused the ruling camp of attempting to acquit Lee's alleged accomplices in order to overturn the top court's ruling on Lee in his suspended trial before pledging an all-out fight to protect judicial autonomy.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.