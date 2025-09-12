Team Investigating Former First Lady Mulls Seeking Arrest of Unification Church Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee is considering requesting a warrant for the arrest of Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who has failed to respond to a third summons for questioning.A team spokesperson said Monday that the team will review and proceed with its schedule in line with law and principle regardless of the suspect's intent to appear voluntarily.Han is suspected of having gifted the former first lady a diamond necklace worth 60 million won, or more than 43 thousand U.S. dollars, as well as two luxury bags via a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin.Han has rejected the team’s summons citing health issues resulting from a cardiac procedure.Han, who was summoned to appear on Monday, had said she would voluntarily appear for questioning on Wednesday or Thursday.In general, investigative authorities consider arrests if a suspect fails to respond to around three summons to appear for questioning without providing a just reason.