Rival Parties Collide in Opening Round of Parliamentary Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) clashed on Monday during the opening round of a four-day parliamentary interpellation session.Questioning government ministers about politics, lawmakers from the ruling party accused PPP leader Jang Dong-hyuk and floor leader Song Eon-seog of abetting insurrection and demanded they be held accountable.DP lawmaker Lee Hae-shik asked Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho if the PPP could face dissolution should former president Yoon Suk Yeol be convicted, to which Jung replied that the decision would require a broader review of whether the party had undermined democratic order.The PPP countered that the DP was stirring civil unrest with its attacks on the opposition while denouncing ruling party calls for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to resign as political retaliation from the Lee Jae Myung administration.Prime Minister Kim Min-seok avoided a direct answer on Jo’s fate but acknowledged public discontent with the judiciary, stressing instead that overcoming the fallout of the martial law attempt was a paramount national task.The interpellation session will run through Thursday, with debates scheduled on foreign affairs and security, the economy and social and cultural issues.