Jang Dong-hyuk Says Presidential Office’s Stance on Chief Justice Amounts to Impeachable Offense

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition People Power Party chairman Jang Dong-hyuk on Monday said the presidential office’s agreement with ruling party's calls for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de's resignation was grounds for impeachment.Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Jang said the Constitution guarantees the Chief Justice’s six-year term in order to insulate the judiciary from political influence, regardless of changes to the presidency.Jang said President Lee Jae Myung’s expression of sympathy with demands that Jo step down over rulings unfavorable to him was “plainly an impeachable offense.”He went on to accuse Lee of pushing the ruling Democratic Party to speed up legislation to install a special tribunal to adjudicate matters related to last December’s martial law declaration and said that such a stance “threatens to undermine rule of law” in the country.Jang reiterated that all these issues, taken together, constituted “clear grounds for impeachment.”