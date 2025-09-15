Menu Content

Lee Orders Independent Probe into Coast Guard Officer’s Death

Written: 2025-09-15 19:04:52Updated: 2025-09-15 19:39:35

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday ordered an investigation by a body independent of the Coast Guard into the circumstances surrounding the death of an officer during a rescue operation last week.

Officer Lee Jae-seok died on Thursday after being swept away while rescuing a Chinese man in his 70s who was trapped by rising tides off Incheon’s Yeongheung Island.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee called for the probe after colleagues alleged a cover-up, stressing that the investigation must protect the victim’s family and fellow officers from further injustices.

The president questioned why the officer was dispatched alone, in violation of a two-person rule for search and rescue, and pressed for clarity on whether a poor initial response or delays contributed to the tragedy.

In a news conference, four colleagues said they had been instructed to remain silent about command failures and to portray the victim solely as a “hero,” fueling public outcry.

The president’s order comes amid growing scrutiny of Coast Guard protocols and claims of attempts to suppress internal criticism.
