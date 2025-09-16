Trade Minister Says S. Korea, US Engaged in Intense Negotiations

Photo : KBS

The country’s top trade negotiator said that Seoul and Washington are engaged in intensive negotiations over details of the trade deal reached in July, stressing that the devil is in the details.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo made the remarks to reporters on Monday upon arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington.The minister said that he would meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other trade officials to continue follow-up talks on the bilateral trade deal, pledging to do his best to reflect national interests across the board.Asked whether the negotiations have hit an impasse, Yeo said that the most important task is to forge a reasonable negotiation result that serves national interests to the maximum.With Japan set to enjoy a reduced 15 percent tariff on auto exports to the U.S. starting Tuesday, Yeo said that South Korea is making efforts to secure the same treatment as soon as possible while stressing that he would not be swayed by interim development given that negotiations are still underway.