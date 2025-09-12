Lower US Auto Tariffs for Japan to Take Effect Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Trump administration will set tariffs on imports of Japanese automobiles into the United States at 15 percent starting Tuesday under the two nations' trade agreement.The U.S. Department of Commerce stated in a public inspection notice Monday that the recently lowered tariffs on Japanese cars will take effect on Tuesday.In April, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on U.S. imports of automobiles and certain auto parts under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which authorizes the president to levy tariffs on foreign imports deemed a threat to national security.As a result, Japan has been paying a combined tariff of 27-point-five percent — encompassing a preexisting tariff of two-point-five percent and the newly imposed 25 percent levy.Following the reduction, Japanese automakers are expected to become more price-competitive in the U.S. market while South Korean automakers could face setbacks.South Korea has only reached a framework agreement with the United States and has yet to finalize a deal due to differences over details.