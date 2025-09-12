Coast Guard Chief Offers to Resign over Death of Officer

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korea Coast Guard offered to resign over the death of an officer during a rescue operation last week.Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Yong-jin tendered his resignation on Monday, saying that he felt a heavy sense of responsibility in connection with President Lee Jae Myung’s remarks regarding the incident.Kim added that his resignation would help uncover the truth behind the incident and to contribute to the establishment of a new Coast Guard.Kim’s resignation came about two hours after Lee ordered an investigation by a body independent of the Coast Guard into the circumstances surrounding the death.Officer Lee Jae-seok died on Thursday of last week after being swept away while rescuing a man in his 70s who was trapped by rising tides off Yeongheung Island.In a news conference on Monday, four colleagues said they had been instructed to remain silent about command failures and to portray the victim solely as a “hero,” fueling public outcry.