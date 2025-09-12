S. Korea’s Auto Exports to US Fall for 6th Month Due to US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's car exports to the United States fell for the sixth consecutive month in August hammered by the Trump administration's tariffs.According to data the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy released Tuesday, the country’s auto shipments to the U.S. reached around two-point-one billion U.S. dollars in August, down 15-point-two percent from a year earlier.Car exports to the U.S. fell ten percent from July.The decline in U.S. auto exports reflects the 25 percent tariff imposed on all imported vehicles by the Trump administration starting in April.However, the country’s overall auto exports rose by eight-point-six percent on-year to five-point-five billion dollars last month, the highest August figure on record.Despite the U.S. tariffs, the country’s auto exports increased for the third straight month supported by U.S.-based production that helped Korean automakers avoid tariffs as well as strong performance in European markets.