Ministry Looking to Change Designation of 'North Korean Defectors'

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs is looking to change the designation of North Korean escapees in South Korea from the current "North Korean defectors" to another word such as "Bukhyangmin," which means people who hail from North Korea.Unification Minister Chung Dong-young announced during an event Monday that the government has commissioned a study to find alternative designations to the legal and social term "North Korean defector," or "Talbukmin" in the Korean language.The minister said that North Korean people who have settled in South Korea dislike the word "defect" in their designation, with a ministry official saying the aim is to help them better resettle in the South and to promote social integration.Chung said that support appears to be highest for the term "Bukhyangmin" as of now.Chung reportedly emphasized his resolve to change the designation at a policy meeting with North Korean defectors late last month.An official from the ministry told Seoul's Yonhap News Agency that it commissioned the study to use as a basis on whether to change the designation itself or just its social use.The results will be released in November, before a final decision is made within the year.