PPP Rep. Kweon Appears for Pretrial Detention Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing to determine whether to ​hold Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party, who is accused of accepting 100 million won in bribes, in pretrial detention is underway at the Seoul Central District Court.Speaking to reporters outside the court ahead of his 2 p.m. hearing on Tuesday, Kweon claimed to be the target of an “unreasonable” and politicized investigation.The conservative party lawmaker claimed to be innocent and said he would explain the facts in court but ignored questions from the press about whether he'd received cash bribes from the Unification Church in 2022.A special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki says Kweon accepted 100 million won, or roughly 72-thousand-500 U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from a church official in January 2022 and promised, in return, to help get former President Yoon Suk Yeol on the group's side.Prosecutors also suspect that Kweon received a shopping bag filled with cash from church leader Han Hak-ja between February and March 2022 and informed the church of a police investigation into Han's overseas gambling.The hearing comes after the National Assembly approved a motion to arrest Kweon on Thursday of last week.A court decision is expected as soon as late Tuesday.