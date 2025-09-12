Trial of Former PM Han Duck-soo, Accused of Aiding Martial Law Attempt to Begin Sept. 30

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is accused of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration, will begin on September 30.The Seoul Central District Court announced Tuesday that hearings will be take place weekly and begin with a review of CCTV footage from the presidential office on the day of the December 3 incident.The footage reportedly shows Han handling martial law documents, checking quorum numbers with then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and discussing papers with then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.Han has been accused of failing to block the illegal declaration despite the fact that his duty as prime minister was to check presidential power.He has also been charged with perjury, falsifying and destroying documents, damaging public records and violating the Presidential Records Act.The court said it will proceed swiftly in line with the special counsel law mandating expedited trials.