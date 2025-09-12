Incheon Coast Guard Chief Removed After Officer’s Death in Mudflat Rescue

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Coast Guard removed Lee Gwang-jin, head of the Incheon Coast Guard, along with the Yeongheung Station's chief and an on-duty team leader, after an officer drowned while rescuing a man on a mudflat near Yeongheung Island.The Coast Guard said Tuesday that Lee has been reassigned to the Central Regional Coast Guard Headquarters and placed on standby and that two other officials have also been placed on standby.On Thursday, officer Lee Jae-suk attempted the rescue alone while four of six on-duty officers were on break, and additional backup was delayed.Four colleagues later alleged at a press conference that their station chief had told them to remain silent and portray Lee as a “hero.”Authorities have found evidence of multiple violations of internal rules, including the requirement that at least two officers be deployed in such scenarios.Meanwhile, a fact-finding panel of six external experts suspended its work after President Lee Jae Myung ordered that the investigation be handed to a body independent of the Coast Guard.