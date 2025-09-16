Special Counsel to Question Unification Church Leader on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, will voluntarily appear before a special counsel team on Wednesday for questioning on bribery allegations linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee and People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dongThe Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, which Han co-founded, issued a statement on Tuesday saying Han will meet with the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.It added that although Han has not fully recovered from her health issues, she is trying to keep her promise to the special counsel.Han had earlier refused to comply with three summons but said she would appear for questioning on Thursday or Friday of this week.Han submitted medical records to the special counsel showing that she'd undergone a heart-related procedure earlier this month and needed time to recover.Due to her repeated failure to respond, the special counsel had left open the possibility of requesting a warrant for Han's arrest.Han is accused of handing over illegal political funds to Kweon and gifting the former first lady cash and luxury goods in exchange for favors to her church.