Gov't Sets Diplomatic Direction Focused on Resolving NK Nuke Issue, Economic Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Under its banner of "pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests," the Lee Jae Myung administration announced that its upcoming diplomatic direction will focus on North Korea's nuclear status, economic diplomacy and relations with the United States and Japan as well as improved ties with China and Russia.Per the agenda the Cabinet finalized Tuesday, the administration intends to further develop its relations with the U.S., Japan, China and Russia.Seoul will push to develop the alliance with Washington into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance, expand mutual benefits and secure a balance within the inclusive framework, while promoting trilateral security cooperation with Tokyo.The administration will continue efforts to get Tokyo's response in resolving colonial-era issues while, at the same time, seeking future-oriented cooperation under a "two-track" strategy.Seoul plans to secure Beijing's cooperation on North Korea issues and continue strategic communication with Moscow to restore the reciprocal cooperative ties.The administration will also make efforts to reinforce the nation's capacity for economic diplomacy amid the current trade crisis by pushing to hold regular meetings among government ministries and business groups.