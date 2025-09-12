Menu Content

N. Gyeongsang, Gyeongju Inject 15 Bln Won to Improve Nighttime Landscape ahead of APEC Summit

Written: 2025-09-16 17:21:18Updated: 2025-09-16 18:56:12

Photo : YONHAP News / North Gyeongsang Province

North Gyeongsang Province and the city of Gyeongju have injected 15 billion won, or around ten-point-nine million U.S. dollars, into improving the city's nighttime landscape ahead of its hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in late October.

The governments of the city and province said Tuesday that the budget will be spent on a sculpture symbolizing the theme of this year's summit, "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper." 

The sculpture will feature three-dimensional stereoscopic imagery, media art and improved street lighting.

The sculpture is 15 meters tall and eleven-point-five meters wide, and it sports the egg from which Bak Hyeokgeose, the founder of the ancient kingdom of Silla, was born, according to Korean mythology.

Officials anticipate the sculpture, which symbolizes the coexistence of history and the future, to become a landmark not only of the summit, but also of the city.

The city and province plan to hold a presummit demonstration of related artwork and facilities by late September once ongoing projects are complete.
