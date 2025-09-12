Prime Minister Flags Possible Need for Assembly Approval of US Investment Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Tuesday that South Korea’s $350 billion of pledged investment into the United States may require parliamentary approval once negotiations with Washington have concluded.Speaking during a National Assembly interpellation session, Kim noted that while the deal may not take the form of a treaty, provisions in the Constitution require legislative consent for acts that would a fiscal burden.He also voiced regret for the recent detention of South Korean workers at a Georgia battery plant but vowed to resolve the underlying visa issues through talks with the United States to prevent further incidents.The remarks underscored the government’s push to secure safeguards for Korean firms expanding operations in the U.S. manufacturing sector.Kim also defended Cha Ji-hoon, a newly appointed UN envoy and law schoolclassmate of President Lee Jae Myung, against criticism regarding his lack of diplomatic experience, saying his expertise in international law and human rights would enable him to adapt quickly.