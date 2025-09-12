Trade Minister Meets USTR to Discuss S. Korea's Investment Package

Photo : Industry Ministry / Yonhap

Top trade negotiators from South Korea and the United States met in Washington to continue discussions on the bilateral trade deal the two nations reached in July.Sources say Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday with the aim of narrowing the two sides' differences, after arriving in the United States the previous day.The meeting came on the heels of Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan’s recent trip to the U.S., during which he met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a key figure in U.S. tariff and trade negotiations.Seoul and Washington reached the trade deal on July 30, and reaffirmed the agreement during a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on August 25.But the deal, which would lower U.S. tariffs on South Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent, has yet to be finalized, with the two countries at odds over the specific terms of the 350 billion U.S. dollars of investment that South Korea has promised its ally in return for lower duties.