Xi to Visit S. Korea for APEC Summit, Foreign Minister Says

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place next month in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.The top diplomat made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday at Gimpo International Airport before departing to China for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Cho said that Xi will come to South Korea for the APEC summit, and his discussions with Wang will include the details of Xi’s visit.Cho said the agenda also includes relations between South Korea and China as well as the potential easing of tensions in Northeast Asia.He also plans to discuss North Korean issues with Wang following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to China.He said South Korea has continued to urge Beijing to play a constructive role for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that he will request the same during his visit.Regarding China’s recent installation of large steel structures in the Yellow Sea, Cho said that while neighboring countries should maintain good relations, any undesirable issues must be clearly raised, adding that he would discuss the matter and seek a prompt resolution.