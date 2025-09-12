Industry Minister Describes S. Korea-US Trade Talks as 'Push-and-Pull Process'

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan described the current state of Seoul and Washington's continued trade negotiations as a "push-and-pull" process, stating that recent discussions followed a period of deadlock.At a press briefing Tuesday in Sejong City, Kim said he'd been banging the table and raising his voice during recent follow-up talks.Kim added that both sides are engaged in repeated tough discussions to achieve a win-win outcome.Kim met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in New York on Friday of last week to discuss details of the two nations' bilateral trade deal.Under the trade agreement reached on July 30, the United States committed to reducing its reciprocal tariffs on South Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent.In return, South Korea pledged to invest 350 billion U.S. dollars in the U.S. economy.But the deal still has yet to be finalized, with the two countries still at odds regarding the specific terms of South Korea’s investment package.