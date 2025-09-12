Menu Content

Top Security Official Says Denuclearization on Korean Peninsula Ultimate Goal Regardless of N. Korea's Preference

Written: 2025-09-17 13:49:39Updated: 2025-09-17 15:59:49

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will remain South Korea's and the United States' ultimate goal, regardless of North Korea's feelings on the matter.

In a meeting with the Korea News Editors' Association on Wednesday, Wi said reaching that goal would first require the suspension of the North's nuclear and missile programs, followed by reduction and dismantling.

The top security aide said, however, that a detailed road map would be ​formulaic and not very useful in reality, stressing that restoring negotiations was the most pressing matter.

Wi, referring to the latest developments surrounding North Korea, China and Russia, said it was difficult to see a major reason for Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table in the short term but that Seoul's task is still to improve its relations with the three nations.

Although Pyongyang did not immediately respond to Seoul's tension-easing measures, Wi said it was still important that inter-Korean dialogue resume, and pledged to continue efforts to build trust between the two sides.

Emphasizing international coordination, Wi said President Lee Jae Myung had proposed that he play the role of "pacemaker" on North Korean issues, and that U.S. President Donald Trump take the position of "peacemaker," on North Korean issues during a recent bilateral summit.
