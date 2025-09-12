Seoul's New Han River Ferry to Begin Public Operations Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Hangang Bus, Seoul’s new water-based transportation service, is set to start regular operations on the Han River that crosses the capital city from east to west. At a launch ceremony on Wednesday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon touted the new river ferry system as a game changer for commuters, but some point out that it may not be the most efficient way to travel in Seoul. KBS sent a team to the dock to check it out.Rosyn Park has more.Report:[Sound bite: Hangang Bus service ceremony]The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the Hangang Bus ferry service will start transporting passengers at 11 a.m. on Thursday.During a launch ceremony at the Yeouido Dockyard Wednesday morning, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon anticipated the impact the Han River ferry could have on life in Seoul.[Soundbite: Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Korean-English)]"The Hangang Bus is Seoul's new way of life. Citizens will have a completely new experience crossing the Han River, relaxing, while taking in the scenery from the city center and the night view of Seoul in their daily lives. The view of the river and urban scenery from the ferries will be a break, a daily trip, a new culture.”A test run scheduled to take place after the ceremony was cancelled due to heavy rain, leaving the mayor unable to show the environmentally friendly Hangang Bus in action.Starting Thursday morning, the ferry will run 14 times a day, connecting seven docks from Seoul's western Magok to eastern Jamsil and covering 28-point-nine kilometers.In October, the city plans to increase the number of round trips to 30, with limited express routes stopping only at Magok, Yeouido and Jamsil, and subsequently add four additional Hangang Buses to raise its fleet to 12 for 48 round trips.While many expect to take a ride with the new public transportation option, concerns have emerged about whether it will hold up against the city’s efficient buses and subways.A Hangang Bus journey from Magok to Jamsil takes approximately 127 minutes, or more than two hours, with free shuttle buses only available at some docks.Meanwhile, some civic groups have expressed worry about manufacturing delays impacting the hybrid and electric ferries, concerned that the vessels could be put into service without sufficient testing.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.