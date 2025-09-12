Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Wins Silver Medal at 2025 World Championships

Written: 2025-09-17 15:36:26Updated: 2025-09-17 15:48:46

High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Wins Silver Medal at 2025 World Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won his second silver medal at the world outdoor championships, falling short of claiming his nation's first outdoor championship gold in track and field.

Woo jumped two-point-34 meters during the final round of the World Athletics Championships at Tokyo's National Stadium on Tuesday, trailing New Zealand's Hamish Kerr, who finished atop the podium after clearing two-point-36 meters.

Woo, the 2022 world outdoor championship silver medalist, and Kerr, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, were the only contestants left to attempt the two-point-36-meter jump in the final round.

Woo did not clear the bar, failing to set both a new personal best and break the national record.

After Kerr cleared the jump, the South Korean attempted two-point-38 meters to claim the gold, but came up short in two tries.

In March 2022, Woo became the first South Korean to win a title at the indoor world championships with a record of two-point-34 meters.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >