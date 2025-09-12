High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Wins Silver Medal at 2025 World Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won his second silver medal at the world outdoor championships, falling short of claiming his nation's first outdoor championship gold in track and field.Woo jumped two-point-34 meters during the final round of the World Athletics Championships at Tokyo's National Stadium on Tuesday, trailing New Zealand's Hamish Kerr, who finished atop the podium after clearing two-point-36 meters.Woo, the 2022 world outdoor championship silver medalist, and Kerr, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, were the only contestants left to attempt the two-point-36-meter jump in the final round.Woo did not clear the bar, failing to set both a new personal best and break the national record.After Kerr cleared the jump, the South Korean attempted two-point-38 meters to claim the gold, but came up short in two tries.In March 2022, Woo became the first South Korean to win a title at the indoor world championships with a record of two-point-34 meters.