Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

People Power Party to Hold Rally Protesting ‘Opposition Suppression’ in Daegu

Written: 2025-09-17 16:02:22Updated: 2025-09-17 18:56:58

People Power Party to Hold Rally Protesting ‘Opposition Suppression’ in Daegu

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) announced Tuesday that it would hold a rally at Dongdaegu Station Plaza on September 21 to denounce what it called opposition suppression and authoritarian politics under President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling Democratic Party(DP).

The move comes as the DP presses for the resignation of Jo Hee-de, chief justice of the Supreme Court, and seeks to establish a special court division related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law.

PPP spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said party lawmakers had vowed not to tolerate what they saw as the president and ruling party's attempts to undermine judicial independence.

He added that members had called for the party to take its fight beyond the National Assembly and onto the streets and that PPP leadership will discuss its next steps.

The PPP also said it is considering filibusters to block DP-led bills that lack bipartisan agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >