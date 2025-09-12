South Korea’s Nuri Rocket Mounted for Final Checks Ahead of November Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Nuri rocket has been mounted on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in the southwestern county of Goheung for the final tests ahead of its fourth launch slated for late November.The Korea AeroSpace Administration(KASA) said Wednesday that the rocket will undergo a Wet Dress Rehearsal, involving fueling with cryogenic oxidizer to verify performance and integrated checks of the connection between the rocket and the launch pad.The Korea Aerospace Research Institute will conduct the inspection and return the rocket to the assembly building afterward.KASA expects it will take about a week to analyze the WDR results, which could affect the launch schedule.The launch management committee will determine the final launch date later this month.KASA chief Yoon Young-bin said the mission marks the first joint launch with Hanwha Aerospace, calling it a key step toward a private-led space program.The Nuri rocket, South Korea’s first launch vehicle, made its successful maiden flight in October 2021 after more than a decade of development.