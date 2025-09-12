Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parties Clash Over Kweon’s Arrest as Judicial Row Deepens

Written: 2025-09-17 17:43:59Updated: 2025-09-17 18:52:53

Parties Clash Over Kweon’s Arrest as Judicial Row Deepens

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday welcomed the arrest and detention of opposition lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, calling it overdue justice and a step toward restoring the rule of law.

The People Power Party(PPP) denounced the detention as a bid to crush opposition, accusing prosecutors of running a show trial and the courts of bowing to government pressure.

DP members also pressed for accountability for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, citing allegations that the justice met with then-acting president Han Duck-soo right after former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s ouster.

PPP lawmakers countered that the ruling party's calls for Jo’s resignation amounted to unconstitutional interference in the judiciary and demanded that President Lee Jae Myung clarify his office’s shifting stance.

The minor Rebuilding Korea Party, meanwhile, said it would pursue the chief justice's impeachment and push for an investigation into the Supreme Court’s handling of Lee’s election law violation case.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >