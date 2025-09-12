Parties Clash Over Kweon’s Arrest as Judicial Row Deepens

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday welcomed the arrest and detention of opposition lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, calling it overdue justice and a step toward restoring the rule of law.The People Power Party(PPP) denounced the detention as a bid to crush opposition, accusing prosecutors of running a show trial and the courts of bowing to government pressure.DP members also pressed for accountability for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, citing allegations that the justice met with then-acting president Han Duck-soo right after former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s ouster.PPP lawmakers countered that the ruling party's calls for Jo’s resignation amounted to unconstitutional interference in the judiciary and demanded that President Lee Jae Myung clarify his office’s shifting stance.The minor Rebuilding Korea Party, meanwhile, said it would pursue the chief justice's impeachment and push for an investigation into the Supreme Court’s handling of Lee’s election law violation case.