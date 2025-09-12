Top Judge Denies Discussing President Lee’s Conviction With Former Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de on Wednesday rejected the ruling party's claims that he had privately discussed President Lee Jae Myung’s election law violation case with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.In a statement released through the National Court Administration, Jo said he had “never held such talks or meetings with Han or any outside figure” regarding the case.Han and a former prosecutor general who was also named in the allegations have both denied meeting Jo.A day earlier, Democratic Party lawmaker Boo Seung-chan accused Jo of telling Han during a private lunch in April that the Supreme Court would “take care” of Lee’s case.Democratic Party figures, including leader Jung Chung-rae and Choo Mi-ae, chair of the National Assembly's judiciary committee, have demanded clarity on the alleged events, calling them a threat to judicial independence.The ruling party recently pressed for Jo’s resignation following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Lee’s conviction and purported delays to trials related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, fueling a bitter political clash over the judiciary.