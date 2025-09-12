Foreign Minister Urges China to Help Bring N. Korea Back to Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed bilateral relations and the Korean Peninsula with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Wednesday.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that the top diplomats held a three-hour meeting and dinner in Beijing, marking the first in-person talks between the foreign ministers of the two nations since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.The ministry said Cho had asked for China’s support in bringing North Korea back to the negotiating table, and Wang responded that Beijing would continue to contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Cho also proposed that the two governments collaborate to ensure that the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit advances bilateral relations in ways that bring tangible benefits to the people of both nations.Cho invited Wang to visit South Korea before the APEC summit, and Wang responded that he hopes to meet Cho soon in South Korea.The remark sparked speculation that the Chinese foreign minister could visit South Korea in early October to coordinate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming trip to the neighboring country.Cho also told Wang that while South Korea continues to advance its alliance with the U.S., the Lee government's goal is to pursue a strategic partnership with China based on national interests and pragmatics.