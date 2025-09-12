Menu Content

US Congress Voices Concern over Repercussions from Georgia Immigration Raid

Written: 2025-09-18 08:54:49Updated: 2025-09-18 15:16:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Congressional Research Service(CRS) has determined that the recent detention of over 300 South Korean workers by U.S. immigration authorities is currently a negative factor in relations between the two nations.

In a report on bilateral relations released Friday of last week, the CRS said that despite the positive atmosphere of the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, challenges for the alliance may lie ahead. 

The report said that the immigration raid, which took place at the construction site of a battery plant that is a joint project between Hyundai and LG, has raised concerns in South Korea about the future of bilateral relations.

The report said the incident has also sparked concern that U.S. immigration policy might clash with the Trump administration's stated objective of creating domestic manufacturing jobs through foreign investment.

The CRS added that one legislative proposal, H.R. 4687, would provide visas for highly skilled South Korean workers.
