BIFF Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Launch of New Official Competition Section

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Celebrating 30 years since its debut, the Busan International Film Festival got off to a successful start with a grand opening ceremony and a screening of the highly acclaimed opening film, “No Other Choice,” directed by Park Chan-wook. Over the course of 10 days, the festival will present 328 films from 64 countries along with its first fully fledged competition.Rosyn Park has more.Report: [Soundbite: 30th Busan International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Red Carpet] 02:10 / 02:50The Busan International Film Festival(BIFF) kicked off Wednesday evening with a star-studded red carpet and opening ceremony at the Busan Film Center in Haeundae District.Actor Lee Byung-hun hosted the ceremony before an audience of approximately five-thousand, including leading industry figures, actors and fans from around the globe.The festival, marking its 30th anniversary this year, will feature 328 films from 64 countries, including the opening film, Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice."[Soundbite: “No Other Choice” Teaser]Another highlight is the launch of BIFF’s Competition section.A total of 14 outstanding Asian films will vie for the Busan Awards, which will recognize films across five categories, including best film, best director, best actor, a special jury award and a prize for artistic contribution.The competition will showcase the Japanese film "Two Seasons, Two Strangers" directed by Sho Miyake and starring South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung; the world premiere of Lim Sun-ae’s "Seven O′Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted" starring Suzy, Lee Jin-wook and Yoo Ji-tae; and director Zhang Lu’s new film “Gloaming in Luomu.”Taiwanese star Shu Qi’s directorial debut, "Girl," and Sri Lankan director Vimukthi Jayasundara's "Spying Stars" will also be in the running.[Soundbite: “Spying Stars” Teaser]Asia's biggest film festival will come to a close on the evening of September 26 at the Busan Cinema Center's outdoor theater where it began.Unlike events of years past, this closing ceremony will feature leading cinema figures as presenters, who will help announce and honor the festival's winning films.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.