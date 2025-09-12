Special Counsel Seeks Detention of Unification Church Leader Han Hak-ja

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee are seeking the pretrial detention of Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, who is charged with violating the Political Funds Act.The announcement came at a press briefing on Thursday, just a day after Han was questioned.Han allegedly conspired with another Unification Church head to deliver 100 million won, or about 72-thousand U.S. dollars, to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party in January 2022 in exchange for political favors.Prosecutors say Han also sent luxury gifts to Kim, including a necklace and handbag, via shaman Jeon Seong-bae to lobby on church matters.The court will review the matter of Han's potential detention on Monday.Investigators believe Kweon and Kim received the alleged bribes and granted some of Han’s requests in exchange.Kweon, who was also detained in connection with the case, underwent his first round of questioning while in custody on Thursday.Kweon allegedly accepted the funds in exchange for helping the Unification Church curry favor with former President Yoon Suk Yeol after his election.