Son Heung-min Nets 1st Hat Trick in Major League Soccer

Photo : YONHAP News

Son Heung-min scored his first Major League Soccer hat trick on Wednesday, leading Los Angeles FC(LAFC) to a 4–1 win over Real Salt Lake.Son struck twice in the first half and sealed his third goal in the 82nd minute, bringing his season tally to five goals in six matches in his first month of play for the U.S. club.This marks Son’s first hat trick since September 2023, when he scored against Burnley in the Premier League while playing for Tottenham Hotspur.After the match, he said he is still adjusting and credited his teammates for creating scoring chances, adding that every moment on the pitch has been “fun.”Fellow striker Denis Bouanga compared Son to LAFC legend Carlos Vela, saying the two complement each other well after both recorded hat tricks in consecutive games.Bouanga also scored late, surpassing Vela as LAFC’s all-time leading scorer with 94 goals in 145 appearances.Coach Steve Cherundolo praised the duo, saying their partnership has made LAFC’s offense more fluid and unpredictable.