Major Conglomerates Announce Expanded Hiring Plans Following President’s Call

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung said Thursday it would hire 60-thousand workers over the next five years, or 12-thousand annually, boosting recruitment from its previous levels to support growth in semiconductors, biosciences and artificial intelligence.SK plans to hire eight-thousand this year, with chipmaker SK hynix opening applications later this month for hundreds of new positions in chip design, devices and research and development.Hyundai Motor Group will take on seven-thousand new employees in 2024, and is considering expanding that number to ten-thousand next year, with a focus on electric vehicles and software-driven cars.LG Group announced it would hire ten-thousand over three years, including seven-thousand fresh recruits, and Posco said it would bring on three-thousand a year for the next five years.Hanwha and HD Hyundai also plan to expand their headcounts in defense, shipbuilding and energy. Shinsegae will also grow its groupwide public recruitment.The announcements come two days after President Lee Jae Myung urged companies to step up the hiring of young workers during “youth week,” promising incentives for firms that recruit new graduates.