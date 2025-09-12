Special Counsel Raids PPP Database Firm After Hours of Standoff

Photo : YONHAP News

The team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee executed a warrant for the search of the contractor managing the People Power Party’s(PPP) membership database on Thursday after more than seven hours of confrontation.The raid began at 5:35 p.m. after party officials refused to voluntarily submit requested records.The PPP argued that the search warrant lacked sufficient detail and accused the team of demanding access to sensitive information of the entire five-million-member party, including bank account data.The special counsel said the search was necessary in order to confirm whether members of the Unification Church had illegally joined the party as part of an attempt to sway the outcome of its 2023 leadership election.Prosecutors are also examining allegations that church officials funneled illicit political funds to the PPP during the 2022 presidential campaign season.The warrant cited possible violations of the Political Parties Act and Political Funds Act, with investigators saying a voluntary handover would have prevented a raid.