Trade Minister Stresses Differences with Japan in US Tariff Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top trade negotiator emphasized the factors that make South Korea and Japan different during follow-up negotiations with the United States on a bilateral trade deal reached in July.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport upon returning from the United States early Friday, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said he'd explained the differences between South Korea and Japan as much as possible to the U.S. side in discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and members of the U.S. Congress.Yeo said the South Korean side was presenting objective data and analysis to emphasize its differences with its East Asian neighbor in its efforts to win a favorable deal and more transparent immigration procedures.Yeo departed for the U.S. on Monday and returned on Friday following a visit by Kim Jung-kwan, minister of trade, industry and energy, who met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.Under the trade deal Seoul and Washington reached on July 30, the U.S. agreed to lower its reciprocal tariffs and auto levies on South Korean imports from 25 percent to 15 percent while South Korea pledged to invest 350 billion dollars in its ally's economy.The two sides, however, have yet to finalize the deal, remaining at odds over details of South Korea’s investment package.Japan, which concluded negotiations with the United States in July, has pledged to invest 550 billion dollars in the U.S. economy in exchange for the same tariff rate of 15 percent.