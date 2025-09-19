Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Hyundai CEO Calls for Swift Conclusion of S. Korea-US Trade Talks

Written: 2025-09-19 08:29:02Updated: 2025-09-19 11:42:25

Hyundai CEO Calls for Swift Conclusion of S. Korea-US Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of Hyundai Motor Company has expressed hope that South Korea and the United States will swiftly finalize follow-up talks on their agreement to implement tariffs of 15 percent on South Korean automobiles.

President and CEO José Muñoz said Thursday during Hyundai's CEO Investor Day event in New York that a lower tariff rate would benefit the automaker's bottom line.

During the event, Hyundai lowered its profit outlook for this year to six to seven percent, down slightly from its previous target of seven to eight percent. 

Muñoz said that the revised guidance was based on the 25 percent tariff rate that is currently in place but added that if the levy fell to 15 percent, Hyundai would be "close enough" to maintaining its earlier forecast. 

As for the recent detention of over 300 South Koreans in a U.S. immigration raid, the CEO said he hoped that South Korea and the United States would work out a "mutually beneficial" solution for skilled workers' short-term business travel to the U.S.

He added that many of the detained South Korean employees were working on the final calibration and testing of advanced battery production technology before their arrest in Georgia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >