N. Korean Leader Oversees Test of Tactical Attack Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the testing of unmanned drones and ordered the enhancement of operational capabilities through artificial intelligence, state media reported Friday.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported that Kim inspected a test of unmanned weapons developed and produced by institutes and enterprises under the Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex on Thursday.Kim reportedly reviewed the performance and combat application of various types of unmanned weapons and equipment, including strategic and tactical unmanned surveillance vehicles as well as multipurpose drones.The report said Kim was satisfied with the performance of the Kumsong-series tactical unmanned attack aircraft and an unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft.Kim stressed during the visit that unmanned drones have emerged as major military assets, and that developing and expanding artificial intelligence should be a top priority for the regime's armed forces.The report marks the first time that the Kumsong line of tactical attack drones has appeared in North Korean state media.