S. Korea, Belgium Discuss Bilateral Ties in Foreign Ministers' Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Top officials from South Korea and Belgium met to discuss growing the relationship between the two nations on Friday, a meeting the delegations hope will lead to more active diplomacy and cooperation on multiple pressing matters.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Cho and Maxime Prevot, Belgium's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and development cooperation, held talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul on Thursday.During the discussion, Cho expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to strengthening relations between the two nations’ new governments and deepening bilateral cooperation.In response, Prevot said he hoped high-level exchange between the two nations would become more active and cooperation would expand across multiple areas.He also emphasized the need to strengthen collaboration in areas such as economic security and defense amid growing global uncertainty, suggesting continued consultations on those matters.Cho outlined the South Korean government’s ongoing efforts to ease tensions and build peace on the Korean Peninsula, requesting Belgium’s support and cooperation in the endeavors.