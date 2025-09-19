Ex-President Moon Calls for N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has called for a summit between North Korea and the United States.Moon made the call on Friday ahead of a ceremony commemorating the seventh anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration adopted after a summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on September 19, 2018.In the text of his speech released ahead of the ceremony, Moon welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s intent to meet with Kim this year and engage in dialogue with the North Korean leader, expressing hope that the summit would take place soon.Moon said that the pause in the implementation of the North and South Korean leaders' previous commitments did not pertain to lack of will, but rather to internal circumstances.The former president urged Kim to make the courageous decision to re-engage in dialogue, saying that his decision could be the key to peace.Moon also called for the swift restoration of the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement, which was nullified under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.