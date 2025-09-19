DAPA Chief Discusses Overcoming Barriers to S. Korea-US Shipbuilding Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's arms procurement agency met senior U.S. government officials and discussed bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding and arms industry.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said on Friday that Minister Seok Jong-gun met with vice ministerial officials of the U.S. Pentagon and the Department of the Navy during his four-day trip to the U.S. that began Monday.Seok met Michael Duffey, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, on Wednesday in Washington and highlighted South Korea's competitiveness in naval warship acquisition, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul(MRO).On Thursday, the DAPA chief held talks with Brett Seidle, currently performing the duties of under secretary of the Navy, to discuss ways to expand cooperation in naval shipbuilding and MRO under the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” project.The DAPA said that both sides also exchanged views on overcoming legal and regulatory barriers to facilitate such cooperation.