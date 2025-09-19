Special Counsel Pinpoints 110,000 Suspected Unification Members in PPP Database

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has secured a list of more than 100-thousand suspected Unification Church members who are also listed as members of the People Power Party.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, seized a full list of some five million People Power Party(PPP) members from a company in Seoul that manages the main opposition party's membership database on Thursday afternoon as part of its ongoing investigation into former first lady Kim Keon-hee.According to legal sources, the team cross-checked the full PPP roster with a list of one-point-two million Unification Church members it had secured during an earlier raid, discovering approximately 110-thousand names that appeared on both.The special counsel team has been looking into suspicions that members of the Unification Church joined the PPP en masse ahead of the party’s national convention as part of a coordinated effort to make Rep. Kweon Seong-dong the party’s leader, among other allegations.The team carried out the search and seizure after failing multiple times to secure the PPP’s membership list from the party’s headquarters due to strong protests from lawmakers.