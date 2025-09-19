PPP Leader to Take Legal Action After Special Counsel's Seizure of Member Database

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said he plans to lodge a complaint against the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki regarding its raid of a company that manages the party’s membership database.Jang announced the move Friday during a general meeting of lawmakers at the National Assembly, saying he was "confident that the execution of Thursday’s search warrant was illegal because it was different from the contents of the warrant."He said he was also considering taking legal action against the court, which he accused of “indiscriminately" issuing search warrants.Jang said the special counsel team had failed to secure personal information about the PPP's members, such as resident registration and bank account numbers, and vowed to continue to protect their data.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog took issue with the special counsel’s reported list of 110-thousand suspected Unification Church members included in the PPP’s membership database.He said that since there are nearly five million PPP members, accounting for 10 percent of South Korea's population, any list of one-point-two million individuals would statistically overlap with the PPP's roster, adding that he believed the raid was unfair.