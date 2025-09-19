Lee to Deliver Speech at UN General Assembly in New York Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to head to New York next week to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will become the first South Korean head of state to preside over a UN Security Council open debate.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac announced Friday that Lee is scheduled to depart for the United States on Monday for a five-day visit.Lee will deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23, where he will announce the return of a democratic South Korea and present the government's diplomatic vision, including its Korean Peninsula policy, and explain South Korea's contributions to humanity's peace and prosperity, according to Wi.Because South Korea is chair of the 15-member UN Security Council, Lee will preside over an open debate on Wednesday on artificial intelligence and its impacts on global peace and security.Wi said Lee is not scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump during his trip but that he will meet with the UN secretary general as well as leaders from France, Italy, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic and Poland.The senior aide added that Lee will take part in an investment summit on September 25, with many economic and financial figures in attendance, before returning to Seoul.