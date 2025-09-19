Google Maps to Correct Mislabeling of Dokdo Museum as 'Kim Il-sung Memorial Hall'

Photo : YONHAP News

Google said Friday that it will take swift action to correct an erroneous identification of the Dokdo Museum in its Google Maps app.Google said in statement to Yonhap News that it was investigating why its navigation service had identified the facility in Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang Province, as a memorial hall for the late founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, after South Korea called for corrective measures, adding that the labeling of the Dokdo Museum as the "Kim Il-sung Memorial Hall" appeared to be the result of abuse of its user-generated content feature.Google said its user-generated content policy was designed to provide a positive experience for all users while keeping the platform fair and accurate.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok had instructed the government to request corrective action from Google and convey the government’s strong regret regarding the issue.The company explained that while millions of pieces of content submitted daily are truthful and reliable, some do violate the company's policies.