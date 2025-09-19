National Assembly to Hold Hearing on Data Breaches at Telecom, Card Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a hearing Wednesday on recent large-scale data breaches at telecom and credit card companies.The National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Future Planning, Broadcasting and Communications Committee approved the plan on Friday, naming Cho Jwa-jin, CEO of Lotte Card, and Michael ByungJu Kim, chairman of MBK Partners, as witnesses in the case of last month's hack in which the personal information of three million Lotte Card customers was exposed.Kim Young-shub, CEO of KT, will testify on reported micropayment fraud linked to a large-scale hack of KT customer devices. Security executives from LG Uplus and SK Telecom have also been summoned.The hearing was scheduled despite falling short of the legal seven-day notice period, with telecom executives agreeing to attend voluntarily and discussions ongoing with the Lotte Card witnesses.The second vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT and the head of the Korea Internet & Security Agency will also testify.