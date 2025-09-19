Gov't to Drastically Increase Supply of Korean Beef, Pork, Others in High Demand Ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will drastically increase supplies of Korean beef, pork and other high-demand products ahead of next month's Chuseok holiday.Officials attending a vice ministerial meeting presided over by First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyoung-il on Friday checked up on pre-Chuseok price stability measures, including the government's earlier announcement that it would supply 172-thousand tons of items in seasonal demand.The government will also increase the supply of Korean beef to 30-thousand tons from its usual volume of 16-thousand tons this month, with a sales event offering discounts of up to 50 percent.The supply of pork will expand by a factor of one-point-three to 65-thousand tons.The government will also distribute 25 thousand tons of rice from state reserves to the market through October 17.An additional 400 tons of garlic from the reserves and 600 tons from contracted farms will be supplied to directly to discount chains and wholesale markets.